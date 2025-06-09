Phone data lost in Bainimarama-Qiliho trial

Voreqe Bainimarama (left), Sitiveni Qiliho (right) [File Photo]

Data from a phone, allegedly used for communication between former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho in 2021, has been lost after the device was factory reset.

This information was shared by the State Counsel this morning during their trial.

The Director of Public Prosecutions filed a report for the phone’s data extraction this morning, and the defense has been given the day to review it.

The prosecution intends to call two witnesses: the investigating officer and a cybercrime unit officer.

They hope to conclude the trial by midday tomorrow, when it resumes.

In this matter, Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss two police officers, Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu, or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

