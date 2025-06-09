Petrol prices drop but LPG jumps

Fuel prices will drop while LPG prices will increase from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has set the new regulated rates for March 2026.

Motor spirit, premix, kerosene and diesel will all decrease across the country. LPG products will increase in all areas.

Article continues after advertisement

On Viti Levu within three kilometres of a public road, motor spirit falls to $2.44 per litre, down 11 cents. Diesel drops to $2.14, while kerosene decreases to $1.69. Similar reductions apply in Vanua Levu, Ovalau, outer islands and Rotuma, with price cuts ranging from 3 to 12 cents depending on location.

In contrast, LPG prices are rising. A 4.5kg cylinder on Viti Levu and Vanua Levu increases by 48 cents to $14.04. A 12kg cylinder climbs by $1.28 to $37.45. Autogas also increases. Higher rates apply in outer islands and on Rotuma.

The Commission said fuel prices are based on January imports under the one-month lag system. It said the fall in fuel prices reflects lower international refined fuel prices and a weaker US dollar, despite higher freight costs.

LPG prices rose due to a 7.22 per cent increase in the international Butane Contract Price set by Saudi Aramco. Global demand and tighter supply pushed contract prices higher in January.

The FCCC said its enforcement teams would inspect service stations and LPG outlets to ensure compliance. It said retailers must not exceed the authorised maximum prices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.