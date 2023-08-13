Perpetrators mostly blood related: FWCC

Fiji Womens Crisis Coordinator, Shamima Ali.

Statistics collated by the Fiji Womens Crisis Center over the years show that 96 percent of perpetrators are known to the survivor and many of the victims are children.

FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali highlighted this while re-opening the Rakiraki Crisis Center on Friday.

Ali says of the 96 percent cases, 76 percent perpetrators are blood relatives and this is shocking.

Ali hopes these sort of violence will come to an end.

“Our dream is that one day we don’t need centres like this. One day all the women in our country will live a life without violence, domestic violence, sexual harassment, and child rape and so on. That there will be quality between our men and women amongst our men, girls and boys.”

An analysis carried out by the Fiji Womens Rights Movement also reveals that in the 108 rape cases that were decided in the High Court last year, in 70 percent of the cases, the victim knew the accused.

It also shows the youngest victim was two-years-old while the youngest perpetrator was 17-years-old.