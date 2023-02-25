Performance incentives for Post Fiji staff

Post Fiji Pte Limited will be paying out $197,384 in performance incentives to its 254 employees.

This was approved by the Prime Minister’s Office for the financial year 2020–2021.

Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod says the past few years were challenging, but the staff stood strong.

“COVID period was especially very tough for all of us when the COVID-19 heat end of the 2019 and it heat to Fiji around March 2020.So we all have gone through the tough time, especially in terms of business, when the lockdown happened and there was no mail coming up ems stop mail.”

He says this will be added to their next paycheck.