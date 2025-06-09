People’s Alliance sets eyes on 2026

[Photo Credit: PAP]

The People’s Alliance is gearing up for 2026 with party leaders urging members to demonstrate ambition, unity, and readiness to lead.

Party General Secretary Sila Balawa states Party Leader and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka remains fully in command and confident in his team.

He adds the party leader has invited members, particularly those outside Parliament, to step up and show leadership qualities.

Article continues after advertisement

“He is very capable. The party leader is very capable and we have no doubt that he will take us through to 2026 and beyond. In terms of succession or leadership, he has invited members of the party, especially out of the parliament, to step up and start showing qualities of someone that he can hand over the leadership mantle to.”



Party General Secretary Sila Balawa. [Photo Credit: PAP]

Balawa points out that Rabuka welcomes ambition among MPs and party members including Rob Philip and Lenora Qereqeretabua as long as it is backed by commitment and trust.

He notes that earning the leader’s confidence is key to carrying the leadership mantle in the future.

Balawa also describes Rabuka’s call for open and respectful dialogue within the party as a positive step in managing internal differences, highlighting the importance of transparency and collaboration as the party prepares for the next election.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.