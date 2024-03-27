Pension Centre to open in MyFNPF Centre in Nadi

[Source: My FNPF Center/Facebook]

The Fiji National Provident Fund’s Pension Centre will officially open on April 2nd at the My FNPF Centre in Nadi.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this expansion of services is a reflection of the Fund’s responsiveness to its key stakeholders, pensioners and members.

Vodonaivalu says they are pleased to begin pension services in Nadi.

He says the opening of the Pension Centre paves the way for their member services and other services to be moved to the same property.

Vodonaivalu says their office is currently situated at Namaka and while they are grateful for how that space has served well, it is only sensible to shift the My FNPF Centre so that all services are under one roof.