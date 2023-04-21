Patel appointed FBC CEO

Veteran media executive Tarun Patel has today been appointed the new Chief Executive of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation.

Patel has been acting in the position since February.

The FBC board says Patel has been appointed to lead the future success of the company.

It says Patel is not new to the broadcast industry as he was previously Group Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Television Limited until his departure in 2014.

The FBC board believes that his wealth of experience in the broadcast industry since 1991 and expertise in strategic planning, business development and leading high-performing teams, makes Patel the ideal candidate to drive FBC’s growth agenda.

The FBC’s Board of Directors have expressed their confidence in Patel’s ability to lead the company and take it to new heights.

The company says Patel’s extensive experience, knowledge and leadership qualities will undoubtedly help the FBC achieve the desired results.

The Board of Directors and the team at FBC say it is looking forward to the exciting future that lies ahead for the broadcaster.