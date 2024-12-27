Parts of west already flooded, situation expected to worsen

Parts of Ba, Nadi, Rakiraki and Tavua are already flooded and the Nadi Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre says residents living in flood-prone areas need to remain vigilant.

The Nadi RSMC says a flood alert remains in force for flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of all major rivers in Fiji.

At 10 am today, the center says the water level at Ba FSC station is 5.61m which is above warning level and increasing, water level at Nakauvadra town center station in Rakiraki is 4.24m which is above warning level and increasing and the water level at Nadi town bridge station is 3.92m which is above warning level and increasing

The country is experiencing showers caused by an active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain which is expected to affect the group until Sunday.

People living in flood-prone areas should take the necessary precautions by stocking up on food and water, and ensuring their phones and devices are charged.

They should also ensure all valuable goods are placed in elevated areas, and be aware of their closest evacuation centre.