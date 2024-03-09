Partnership led to successful drug seizures: Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji, through a combined effort with the border agencies and support partners, carried out a number of raids, which led to the interception of drugs worth billions of dollars.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while speaking during the handover of RFNS Puamau in Perth, Australia.

Rabuka says this is the reality that Fiji faces as a transit point in the Pacific.

He adds that they are aware that crime and criminal groups do not respect borders.

“In fact, they manipulate borders in their business model, yet they can only be disrupted, neutralized, and dismantled through joint efforts and combined initiatives.”

Rabuka says the Pacific Maritime Security Program has been a great example, which calls for interoperability to combat these crimes with a degree of hope for success.

He has commended Australia for the Pacific Maritime Security program.

The Prime Minister says it is a testament to Australia’s commitment to Fiji and the region and to the shared security challenges and aspirations.