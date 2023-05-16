Partnership between India and Fiji remains strong

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The development partnership between Fiji and India remains strong says Minister of State for External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Dr Singh and Indian Rep (Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep) Praful Patel met with the Indian Diaspora at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

Dr. Singh, says both countries have unique ties that have kept them bound together.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a trusted partner we have been with Fiji at all times and despite the challenges of the recent pandemic our partnership for progress has continued to expand steadily.”

Dr Singh also extended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s acknowledgment to the Indian Diaspora in Fiji.

“The unique cultural linkage and very strong people-to-people ties that bind our two countries together.”

Also present at the event were the Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Kiran and Minister for Sugar and Multi Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh.