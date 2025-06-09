Parmesh Chand passes away

The late Parmesh Chand

Parmesh Chand, former Permanent Secretary and Ambassador-designate to Japan, passed away last night at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

His family has confirmed his passing and respectfully asks for privacy during this difficult time.

They have requested no gatherings at their home. Funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

Chand served with distinction as Permanent Secretary in both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Civil Service.

He is survived by his wife and three children, who remember him as a devoted family man and dedicated public servant.

