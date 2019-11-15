Suspended SODELPA squabble continues

The squabble within the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party is far from over with two factions now fighting over who is the legally recognised registered officer of the Party.

It has come to light that Vijay Singh – the only person eligible to fill the vacancy of SODELPA President, has been attempting to take control of the Party Office.

However, Adi Litia Qionibaravi resisted this, insisting that she is the Party General Secretary.

In a series of correspondence over the last 24 hours, Vijay Singh has tried to gain possession of the suspended SODELPA office, its bank details and other assets.

In return, he was told by Adi Litia Qionibaravi that she was still General Secretary of the suspended Party, and that Singh had no powers to suspend her.

Singh then responds that he has not suspended her and is merely following directions as to who is the executive authority of the suspended Party as outlined by Supervisor of Elections.

He then includes the Registrar of Political Parties in the correspondence saying it is vital that the Registrar has knowledge of any individual trying to thwart this process so that he does not hold the party liable for the actions of individuals who simply have NO authority to do so.

Singh also tells Adi Litia that she is no longer the Party’s (suspended) Authorised and Registered Officer.

He adds that Adi Litia needs to “get with the law and stop these actions that will cause the party to deregister because of defiance and stalling tactics.”

After the Registrar is copied in, Adi Litia seems to have a change of heart agreeing under duress to handover the items – but not to a Plaintiff in the recent legal action against the Party, or a member of one of the factions.

She has offered to surrender all items to Singh’s nominated legal counsel.

FBC News understands Singh is trying to call a Working Committee meeting in order to come up with a plan on how to regularize its appointments and comply with the directives of the Registrar of Political Parties.

It is worth noting that when the two factions held their respective Management Board meetings over the weekend, Vijay Singh was part of the group at the Holiday Inn in his capacity as Acting Vice President while Adi Litia Qionibaravi was at the rival meeting at the Khatriya Hall in her capacity as General Secretary.