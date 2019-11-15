Nawaikula hits out at Fisheries Minister

Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula this morning hit out at the Minister of Fisheries and the budget allocation to his Ministry.

Nawaikula called the allocation maintaining the Minister’s status quo.

While contributing to the budget debate in parliament this morning, Nawaikula questioned the stimulus in the reduced budget allocation to the Fisheries Ministry.

He claims that the budget does not provide any stimulus to workers in the fisheries sector.

“If the Honorable Minister had said to increase the export of prawns or to revive the eco-corporation that is a stimulus. This budget is only maintaining his status quo. And I am sorry, I feel sorry for you.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says they understand there has been a reduction in the Ministry’s funding adding that there is still a lot of work that can be done around that.

“We can increase our activity by redistributing our manpower to be able to fill in the gaps on the financial repercussions that has been affected by this COVID-19.”

The Ministry of Fisheries is allocated a total of $15.5 million in the 2020-2021 Budget.

Nawaikula has called the next budget dishonest and bogus however he agreed that we need to stimulate the economy during this difficult time.