Bulitavu urges government to draw up realistic policies

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 27, 2020 4:45 pm
Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu revealed that certain policies outlined in the 2020/21 budget are inconsistent.[File photo]

Opposition Member of Parliament Mosese Bulitavu revealed that certain policies outlined in the 2020/21 budget are inconsistent.

He stated stupidity is visible on the amended tax reforms where the government announced a drop on 1, 600 goods in our local markets.

Bulitavu says this reform is not applicable to Fijians in rural and informal areas as the majority of them do not need these goods on a daily basis.



Mosese Bulitavu is urging the government to impose realistic policies in these times of uncertainty.

“The removal of the 9% VAT on rice, on flour, on basic food items which people in rural areas depend and use everyday. So these are some of the things that people are worried about.”

He went on to say that the government should not be giving false hope to Fijians in addressing unemployment.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama insists that projects that will be carried out in the next financial year will create over 200 employment opportunities.

“And that is why we are also pressing ahead with the CWM Hospital projects, the Lautoka Police station, the Nadi Police station, the Ba Court House, the Prime Minister’s Office complex and other projects, the construction of which will employ over 1, 600 Fijians. Mr. Speaker, these aren’t rich people. These are ordinary, hardworking Fijians whose skills ought to be earning them a living.”

Bulitavu however says collaboration is needed to ensure we overcome the trickle-down effects of the pandemic.

 

