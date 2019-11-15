Budget lays the foundation for Fijians to have a better life: Nagata

The 2020/21 National budget is well thought and will address the crisis currently faced by the economy.

Government MP Alipate Nagata says the budget lays the foundation for Fijians to have a better life and assist them through the crisis.

As the Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Nagata acknowledged the allocation of $11.8 million for the ministry.

“The 2020/21 National budget has again included new initiatives and areas that the allocation will be utilized to further its work and fulfill its mandated duties.”

The budget allocation will assist the ministry on its initiatives that is focused on supporting community-based capacity building, promoting youth leadership and promoting the development of sports at all level.

The allocation will allow the ministry to continue and further the work that has impacted the lives of the young population.