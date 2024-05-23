AG highlights corruption issues among public officers

Attorney General Siromi Turaga [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The most prevalent forms of corruption among public officers have been identified as causing loss and abuse of office.

This has been highlighted by Attorney General Siromi Turaga while delivering his ministerial statement in parliament today.

Turaga says in the third quarter of the current financial year, the Commission has recorded 203 complaints across its offices in Suva, Lautoka, and Labasa.

“There were 168 complaints from the Central and Eastern Division, 14 from the West, and 21 in the North. Since the launch of the strategic plan, FICAC has established the Economic Crime nit to expedite and investigate cases involving proceeds of crime, unexplained wealth, and civil forfeiture matters.”

Turaga says this unit is specifically tasked with investigating offenses under the Cyber Crime Act of 2021, in addition to the Proceedings of Crime Act of 1997.

“The last quarter of Commission’s Investigation Department handled a total of 151 cases. Of these, seven cases were charged and taken to court. Three were submitted for legal opinion, eight cases were submitted for closure, and the remaining 183 cases are still under investigation.”

Opposition MP Mosese Bulitavu has called on the AG to practice what he is preaching.

“Especially coming from the Attorney General as the Minister responsible for FICAC. And it’s also public knowledge that the Honorable Attorney General is under investigation under FICAC.”

Bulitavu hopes that the Attorney General will not weaponized such institution and let it grow.