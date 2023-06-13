Parliament delegation explores technological ties with Guangdong province

[Source: Britannica]

A delegation from Parliament, led by Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, recently concluded a successful visit to Guangdong Province in China.

The invitation, extended by the Government of the People’s Republic of China, allowed the delegation to foster relationships and engage in fruitful discussions.

Comprised of Members of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, the Fijian delegation met with representatives from the National People’s Congress and the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Congress.

The visit provided an opportunity to strengthen ties and exchange ideas on various matters of mutual interest.

An exciting highlight of the trip was the delegation’s trip across the 55km Hong-Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, which took approximately two hours.

Qereqeretabua expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and emphasized the historical roots of the Fiji-Guangdong relationship, dating back to the 1800s.

Qereqeretabua praised the engineering and mechanical marvel of the bridge, stating that it served as a source of inspiration for the Fijian delegation.

The delegation visited significant establishments, such as the Grassroots Legislative Liaison Office of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress and the China-Pacific Island Countries Disaster Reduction Cooperation Centre at Wuyi University.

These visits highlighted the importance of technology in governance and the vital link between citizens and their representatives.