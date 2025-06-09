Parents beat the back-to-school rush

[Photo: FILE]

Parents across the country are starting their back-to-school shopping earlier this year as families try to manage costs ahead of the new school term.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel states his retailers are making the process easier for parents.

“we have created a back to school a one-stop shop for back to school like you don’t have to go everywhere our shop has school uniform stationary books and everything shoes school bags and everything you need to go back to school even your boarding student we’ve got everything for you so we have created a one-stop shop which customers like as well because they don’t have to go everywhere in town looking for stuff and we try to give the best price as well.”

Article continues after advertisement

Parents say shopping early helps reduce pressure and keeps spending under control.

Suva parent Tavaita Dauqoli points out that early preparation has helped her family stay within budget.

“This time we decided to shop early while it’s still quiet, so when school starts everything will already be prepared. My budget is not very big, we’ve spent less than fifty dollars so far – and prices are still normal, so it’s a good time for parents to shop now.”

For parents with children attending boarding school, early planning is even more important.

Kadavu Parent Waisake Tavutavu said education required sacrifice.

“I have already prepared everything for my children because education brings light to the family, and parents must be willing to sacrifice for their children, because one day they will give back.”

Parents are being encouraged to plan ahead, compare prices and prioritize essential items as the new school term approaches.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.