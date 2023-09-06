Panapasa warns against extramarital affairs

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

There is no room for extramarital affairs in the Fiji Corrections Service.

A stern warning has been issued by Commissioner Salote Panapasa during her monthly Parade at Naboro.

Panapasa reveals the organization has received reports of such behavior and emphasized that if such actions are found to be affecting work and are substantiated with sufficient evidence, those involved will face consequences, including possible termination.

The Commissioner’s message was clear and uncompromising, underscoring the importance of maintaining professionalism and integrity within the Fiji Corrections Service.

“We cannot do that work that we do here if we have people who do such acts which only hurt families. We need to be a Corrections Professional Officer and be a role model in order to make an impact on those we serve and also on our families.”



Salote Panapasa [Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

Panapasa emphasizes that Corrections Officers serve to support those under FCS Care, and not the other way around.

She expressed concern about the increasing reports of FCS personnel not doing their jobs properly or neglecting their responsibilities, suggesting that some may have forgotten their main role and who they serve.

Furthermore, she announced that opportunities for further education at tertiary institutions are available once again for those who want to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Additionally, Panapasa encouraged all FCS personnel to maintain their physical fitness as the bi-annual Required Fitness Level event is scheduled for November.