Panapasa to stand trial next September

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa will stand trial next September in the Suva High Court.

Panapasa appeared before Magistrate Lice Manulevu this morning while Vinisoni Filipe represented the former Assistant FCS Commissioner.

She was told by the Suva Magistrate Court that her trial will commence from the 14th to the 25th of September.

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption prosecutor Mary Takinana appeared for the State, and informed the court that they will be calling 18 witnesses, tendering 11 documents, and expect the trial to run for two weeks

Panapasa is charged with two counts of abuse of office and an alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that between 1st August 2023 and 30th October 2023, the accused allegedly committed an arbitrary act of abuse of authority, whereby she instructed Fiji Corrections Service officers to facilitate the use of building materials for her private residence.

Also, it is alleged that between 1st August 2023 and 31st October 2023, Panapasa allegedly altered a weekly report to justify the use of the building materials for her private residence.

Her bail has also been extended until her next court appearance.

