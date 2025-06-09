Pacific Transport implements bus exchange at Semo Slip

[ Source: Pacific Transport / Facebook ]

The Pacific Transport has assured passengers that despite the slip along Queen’s Road near Semo Village, their services will continue to operate as normal.

The company says to ensure uninterrupted travel, buses will exchange passengers on either side of the damaged section of the road.

It says passengers will be required to disembark and carry their luggage across the affected area to board the connecting bus on the other side, and that this applies from both ends, from Suva to Lautoka and vice versa.

The bus company further says that although the situation was unforeseen, they remain committed to maintaining their operations for the convenience of passengers travelling to Nadi Airport and other Western and Central destinations.

