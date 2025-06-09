Pacific leaders urged to invest in the next generation

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

The 2025 Pacific Public Service Leaders Conference in Suva has called for a strong focus on developing the next generation of public servants.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo said empowering youth was essential to building resilient, future-ready public services. He said these services must be able to meet the evolving needs of Pacific communities.

“There is a time to be mentored and a time to mentor. I urge each one of you to invest in those who will come after you, ensuring that the mana and indeed the wisdom of your leadership endures before your time in office.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo urged senior officials to prepare young leaders for the future.He said they must carry forward the legacy of collective leadership. He also highlighted the importance of Pacific regionalism.

The conference theme, Winds of Change: Reimagining Public Service in the Blue Pacific Continent, emphasises modernising institutions while preserving Pacific identity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.