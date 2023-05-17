Pacific feminist forum empowers women's voices

[Source: Pacific Feminist Forum/ Facebook]

In the Pacific Feminist Forum, feminists and women’s human rights defenders concluded with a powerful statement, listing their demands that underscored the pressing issues of decolonization, identity challenges, the climate change crisis, and the displacement of homes in low-lying islands.

Another critical concern raised was the lack of women in leadership spaces.

The outcomes of the forum emphasized the need for a dedicated platform like the PFF, providing women from island countries with a space to address these urgent matters.

A representative of Women in Media and Communications from the Solomon Islands Ender Rence emphasized that the PFF serves as an invaluable opportunity for individuals to share their experiences from diverse nations and advocate for women’s rights, working towards promoting gender equality.



Executive Director and co-founder of the Tonga Leitis Association Joey Joleen Mataele echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the forum offers a platform for participants to voice their perspectives among a diverse gathering of women from various parts of the Pacific region.



The successful execution of the 3rd PFF was made possible through the support of the Australian government, which extended its assistance through the We Rise Coalition and the Pacific Women Lead at Pacific Community (PWL at SPC).