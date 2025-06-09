Overseas Fijians back Fiji farming

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The agricultural sector is exploring new investment and partnership opportunities with support from the Fijian community in Wellington.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna met the community to discuss potential areas for partnership and thanked them for their ongoing support to Fiji.

He said no matter where Fijians are in the world, their contribution to the country’s growth and development is deeply valued.

Tunabuna adds that the country’s success is strengthened by unity at home and abroad and the government remains committed to fostering partnerships that benefit communities and the agricultural sector.

A representative of the Wellington Fijian community expressed gratitude for the engagement, noting the Minister’s willingness to hear from Fijians abroad and explore ways to contribute to the homeland.

The Ministry’s delegation will also meet with New Zealand counterparts and key stakeholders this week to identify priority areas for development through partnership, investment and technical cooperation.

