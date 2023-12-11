Over $77m worth of building permits issued

Nausori Town [File Photo]

The municipal councils around the country have issues a total of 531 building permits for construction valued at $77.5million in the September of this year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says when compared to the June quarter, the number of permits issued and the corresponding value of works also increased by 33.4 percent and 7.7 percent respectively.

When compared to the same period last year the number of building permits issued and the corresponding value of works have increased by 97.4 percent and 69.8 percent respectively.

Article continues after advertisement

The highest number of permits were issues in the Western Division followed by the North.

The Fiji Bureau also states that a total of 255 completion certificates with a value of $40.1 million were issued in the September quarter.

This is an increase of over 107 percent when compared to the June quarter.

The highest number of completion certificates were given in the Central Division.