Over $22m saved annually through Airways Aviation Academy

Fiji Airways has been able to save more than $22.7 million annually by conducting all necessary pilot training at its Nadi based Fiji Airways Aviation Academy.

Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says the state-of-the-art facility established to enhance the national airline’s training capabilities has achieved significant milestones.

He adds that the academy also hosts pilots from other countries to come and train in Nadi.

“Traditionally, pilots were required to travel to international training locations such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Honolulu, Brisbane, Seattle and Bangkok. These not only incurred training fees, but also significant costs related to accommodation and subsistence. With the establishment of the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy, these costs have been entirely eliminated.”

Gavoka also revealed plans to launch two additional simulators at the academy in the coming weeks.

“The simulators at the airport represent the entire fleet of the airline right now. The A350 is also part of it now. I think in about two weeks’ time there will be two more that will be launched at the academy in Nadi. Fiji Airways has about 2,200 staff and the number of pilots has also increased quite significantly and the vast majority, more than 90%, are local. Just to add, the academy is also hosting pilots from other countries to come and train in Nadi.”

Gavoka says the Aviation Academy represents a bold and forward-thinking investment in the future of the national airline.

Fiji Airways has about 120 pilots and some of them underwent training at the academy.