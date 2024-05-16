Over 200 people take shelter in evacuation centres

The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that three evacuation centers are open in the Central Division.

More than 200 evacuees from affected communities in Serua are sheltering in the centers.

The NDMO is working closely with relevant authorities to monitor the current adverse weather affecting the Central Division.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko confirms that yesterday they received three reports of landslides that had disrupted travel.

Soko has commended the Fiji Roads Authority for their swift action in clearing the access.

She adds that with weather forecast indicating more heavy rain Fijians should be vigilant and move to nearest evacuation centre while it is still daylight.