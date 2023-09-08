Over 16 years behind bars for rape

A Suva High Court Judge has stated that sexual exploitation of children with their domestic environment has become a social menace.

The Judge further states that the social enigma of abusing children for sexual gratification needs to be addressed promptly and effectively.

He made the statement while sentencing a man to 16-years and 10 months imprisonment for raping his neighbor’s daughter.

Article continues after advertisement

The man was found guilty of rape, the offence he committed in August 2020.

The Court heard the complainant who is the man’s neighbor, came to play at his house with his daughter.

The man sent his daughter to buy something from the shop and this is when he raped the complainant who was just 13-years-old at the time.

When the man saw her daughter returning, he stopped the act and threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident.

In February 2021, it was revealed that the complainant was six months pregnant and she gave birth to a child in May.

The DNA analysis test done by the Police Forensic Unit confirms that the man is child’s biological father.

The High Court Judge says the man meticulously executed this crime, by sending his daughter to the shop to create an opportune moment to unleash this heinous crime.

He will have to serve 14-years and 10months sentence before being eligible for parole.