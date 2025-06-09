Over 1,200 new HIV cases

Fiji has seen a sharp rise in HIV cases this year.

A total of 1,226 new infections were reported in the first six months.

This is more than double the 552 cases recorded in the same period last year and has raised serious concern within the Health Ministry.

The Ministry states the surge is being driven mainly by young people and iTaukei communities.

It says 15 to 34-year-olds make up 80 per cent of all new cases.

Of the 1,226 infections, 812 are males, 409 females and five are transgender individuals.

Age data shows 39 cases in children aged 0 to 14.

There are 169 cases in teenagers aged 15 to 19, 635 cases in the 20 to 29 age group, 254 cases in those aged 30 to 39, 92 cases in the 40 to 49 group and 37 cases among those over 50.

Ethnicity figures show 1,142 cases among iTaukei, 74 among Fijians of Indian descent and 10 among other communities.

Assistant Health Minister Penioni Ravunawa states the rapid rise reflects low testing rates.

He says infections are increasing because Fiji is not testing enough and is not testing the right groups and he adds that this must change urgently.

He also points out that half of all people diagnosed this year are not enrolled in care, with stigma still stopping many from seeking treatment.

Ravunawa believes that Fiji can slow the outbreak only through truth, testing, treatment and unity.

He reminds the public that HIV is rising but remains preventable if addressed together.

Cases have been recorded across all four divisions.

The Assistant Minister said no community was untouched and describes the situation as a national crisis that needs a national response.

