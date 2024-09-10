Over 100 suicides recorded annually in Fiji

Over 100 cases of suicide are recorded annually; of which a significant portion involve individuals between the age of 17 and 25 in Fiji.

The statistics were revealed at the World Suicide Prevention Day in Suva today.

In his address at the commemoration, Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says the fact that an individual tries to take their own life every 40 seconds highlights the gravity of the issue locally and internationally.

Dr Lalabalavu says as suicide is shrouded in silence, the government strongly advocates for a holistic approach to change the narrative on suicide.

“As a nation, we cannot afford to continue down this path. Suicide is preventable, and that must be at the core of our new narrative. We must unite – health professionals, government bodies, educators, religious leaders, and everyday citizens – to ensure we do everything we can to address this crisis.”

Dr Lalabalavu says the narrative must understand that mental health does not exist in a vacuum, it should address social inequalities with investment in mental health services.

He says a change in the narrative on suicide means dismantling the stigma, ensuring people shift from blaming and shaming to supporting victims and survivors of suicide.

The Health Minister emphasizes the significance of early intervention with a system that is proactive instead of reactive to the crisis, as the prevention of suicide is a shared responsibility in society.

In commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, a vigil will be held to honor the lives lost to suicide at Raiwaqa Parish Hall from 6pm to 9pm today.