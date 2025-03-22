OSC notes increase in toxic content and fraud

The Online Safety Commission has seen an increase in toxic content and fraud on Facebook, with harmful posts circulating both locally and from international sources.

Commissioner Filipe Batiwale highlighted cross-jurisdictional challenges in tackling online harm and scams, as some originate outside Fiji’s borders.

The Commission plans to strengthen regulations and collaborate with global partners to protect Fijians from online harm and fraud

Article continues after advertisement

Batiwale says they are in talks with Australian and New Zealand agencies to safeguard Fijians from all the harmful contents.

“We’re already in talks with New Zealand, New Zealand agencies and Australian agencies and how we can collaborate especially with the import and export of harmful materials like, child sexual abuse materials that are coming into our borders.”

The Commission is stepping up its efforts to combat online harm, prioritizing awareness, support, and accessibility for victims.

The Online Safety Act 2018 and related laws are under review to address online harms and cyber abuse, considering potential reforms.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.