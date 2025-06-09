Opposition Leader extends Diwali greetings to Fijians

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has extended his warm wishes to all Fijians celebrating Diwali, highlighting the festival’s significance in Fiji’s multicultural society.

In his message, Seruiratu said Diwali serves as a reminder that “light will always triumph over darkness and that good will always prevail over evil.”

He added that the festival is a time to renew faith in hope and unity.

Article continues after advertisement

During Diwali, thousands of Fijians light diyas, decorate their homes, share sweets, and come together in joy and thanksgiving.

Seruiratu emphasized that the celebration is also an opportunity to reflect, give thanks for blessings, and extend compassion, love, and generosity to those less fortunate.

He stated the true spirit of Diwali lies in its message of togetherness and renewal,” noting that the festival reminds Fijians that, regardless of background or belief, they are united by their shared love for the country.

Seruiratu concluded by wishing peace, prosperity, and happiness to every home, urging citizens to strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding that unite the nation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.