Opposition assures support for community development

Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu.

The opposition is also part of the government machinery, with a major role in following up on projects and development works in communities and areas.

Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, has stressed this based on issues raised by communities that government offices often delay or neglect submissions from villages and communities.

He has also reassured community leaders and villages that the government has its channels of communication and processes as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know, there’s no harm in trying all the avenues that are available so that you can get the results. That is the expectation of the people. But, because the commissioner’s office is responsible for coordinating, planning, and also supervising and executing some of these key projects and developments that are happening within the Northern Division, that oversight role is given to the office of the commissioner”

Seruiratu adds that after meeting with government officials in the North, he has been assured of the work and projects currently active in the division.

He adds that in terms of representation, there is also a direct line of communication from the office of the opposition leader to the permanent secretaries and the ministers.

The opposition leader is currently touring the Northern Division, visiting community projects as part of the Know Your Opposition tour.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.