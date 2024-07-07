Opportunity to work together for Fiji's progress says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

All members of parliament will need to focus on working together on solutions that matter the most and addressing national concerns that would move Fiji forward.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica while welcoming the decision of few opposition members following the deregistration of the party.

He says that while more than 40% of Fiji citizens voted for FijiFirst it is unfortunate that they walk away from that commitment to voters which is simply a reflection of the party leadership.

However, Fiji is now in a new environment, and there are still number of national concerns that need to be urgently addressed which the coalition government is committed to.

“For me, it’s more about how we can work together with the independence or some people that are going to be FijiFirst and just try to move the country ahead. There are still some big problems that we still have, and now is an opportunity to work together.”

Kamikamica believes that the opposition MPs are now freer from other people’s control and will also be free to decide on who and what to support but he believes that this is an opportunity to work together.

He has also confirmed that his relationship with the coalition partner is stable while they continue working together.