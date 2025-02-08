Operators urged to improve services

[ FilePhoto ]

Concerns regarding public transportation have been brought to light, and plans are in place to effectively address these issues.

This includes some operators failing to meet standards and the poor condition of their vehicles.

In the financial year 2023-2024, the Consumer Council registered 222 complaints regarding public transportation issues.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says a structured complaints resolution process has been established to address consumer grievances promptly.

“This involves mediation between consumers and the traders, investigation of complaints in order to provide consumers with quick redress, and when necessary, referrals to enforcement or regulatory authorities so that consumers get the redress they should be.”

Shandil is calling on operators to ensure their fleets are always in good condition through regular checks, maintenance, and cleaning.

We have sent questions to the Fiji Bus Operators Association and the Fiji Taxi Association for their response.