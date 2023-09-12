Online violence a concern: Tabuya

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya [2nd from right] at the opening of the Pacific Cyber Safety Symposium in Suva today

The emergence of digital technologies has great potential for fostering economic growth and elevating voices and education; however, it has also increased the risk of harm at all levels.

While speaking at the opening of the Pacific Cyber Safety Symposium in Suva today, Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says global data reveals that the global prevalence of online violence against women and girls is staggering at 85 percent.

Tabuya adds that while the evidence on the impacts of increased connectivity is limited, regional reports highlight that for children, online harms, cyberbullying, and child exploitation are increasing.

She adds that the misuse of social media and other digital technologies has given rise to new forms and manifestations of gender-based violence.

“The issue of gender-based violence is being exacerbated through the perpetrators use of technology, including social media, phones, iPads, tablets, devices, spyware, secret CCTV cameras, GPS tracking systems in cars, and more.”

Tabuya adds that the new technology has greatly expanded the scale, speed, and reach of content shared online, which can exacerbate preexisting forms of intersectional gender-based violence.

A three-day regional symposium brings together key stakeholders from across the region, working to integrate online safety, particularly technology facilitators, and gender-based violence.