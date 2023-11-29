Online Safety Commission joins WeProtect Global Alliance

[File Photo]

The Online Safety Commission has joined the “WeProtect Global Alliance,” a movement dedicated to advancing technology-driven responses against child sexual abuse and exploitation online.

Acting Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the critical importance of online safety, citing ethical, legal and technological considerations.

Kamikamica stresses the need for strategic measures to support a secure online environment, particularly with children using devices for remote learning and entertainment at home.

Membership in the WeProtect Global Alliance reinforces the commitment to ensuring online safety, especially for children, girls, and women.

Acting Commissioner of the Online Safety Commission Tajeshwari Devi, expresses the belief that collaborative efforts across borders and sectors can lead to the development and deployment of new tools and strategies to prevent these crimes, hold perpetrators accountable.

As part of the WeProtect Global Alliance, the Online Safety Commission will engage in collaborative efforts concerning policy, technology, and social initiatives to combat online child abuse.