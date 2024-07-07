Online Safety Commission is effective

The Online Safety Commission plays a role in curbing online bullying and harassment and so far, they are doing a good job.

This was highlighted by the Communications specialist Jacqui Berrell during the Pacific Media conference when asked during a panel discussion about what the Online Safety Commission can do to curb technology facilitated violence.

Berrell states that even though the OSC has limited resources and staff they are handling online concerns effectively.

“And in addition, they’ve got a very small team. I think last count they’ve got eight people. Eight people to deal with an entire nation with, was it, 800,000 online and one million population. So they’re pretty stretched. I think they’re doing the best job they can possibly do.”

Berrell says the Online Safety Commission is unable to take civil action against perpetrators like Fiji’s counterparts in Australia.

She adds that the Police and Judiciary are also doing their best to address online crimes in a proper manner.