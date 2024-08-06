Oinafa Jetty to close for six weeks

The Oinafa Jetty on Rotuma Island [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority will be conducting repair works on Oinafa Jetty on Rotuma Island for six weeks.

The FRA says the jetty will be closed from tomorrow to allow for the work to be carried out.

It says during this time, the jetty will only allow for side berthing due to the repair works on the ramps.

Article continues after advertisement

It further says that for safety reasons, public access on the jetty will be limited during construction works.

The public are requested to plan their travel accordingly.