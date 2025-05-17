OHS Act needs to be reviewed: Anthony

Felix Anthony [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress believes that everything in the Work Care Bill must be in line with or consistent with the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act.

FTUC National Secretary Felix Anthony highlighted this while making submissions before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs on the consideration of the Work Care and Accident Compensation (Amendment) Bill.

Anthony believes that the OHS Act needs to be reviewed, arguing that the law no longer reflects the realities of modern workplaces.

He claims the current legislation, last enacted in 1996, is outdated and fails to account for technological advancements and changing workplace conditions.

“We have already advocated with the Ministry of Labour that it is high time that the Occupational Health and Safety at Work Act be reviewed. Because work has changed over the years. When the Bill was done, almost 20 years ago or more, it was quite different. Now with new technology, mechanization.”

Anthony says that under the current OHS framework, the responsibility for workplace safety falls entirely on the employer.

He expressed concern that provisions in the proposed Work Care and Accident Compensation (Amendment) Bill appear inconsistent with the existing OHS Act.

Therefore, he believes that everything in the Work Care Bill needs to be consistent with the OHS Act.

