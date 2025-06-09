Officers to return to their units as Narcotics Bureau is rebuilt

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalarua

All police officers who are currently serving in the Counter Narcotics Bureau will immediately return to their units.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalarua says this is being done to improve the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the Bureau.

Naivalarua highlighted that these steps are being taken as the Bureau is currently being developed and is anticipated to be in full operation by the end of this fiscal year.

The Minister stresses that those candidates who want to join the Bureau must have a proven record of integrity, be ethically-solid, resilient, and able to perform professionally in a highly strenuous work environment.

His comments come after two police officers were arrested in Suva yesterday for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Naivalarua adds that their arrest reassures the public that no one is above the law.

He states that the arrest also sends a clear demonstration of the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to accountability and integrity.

He says that officers who betray their oath and the trust placed in them by the public will face the full brunt of the law, just like any other citizen.

The Minister has reassured the public that the majority of officers are dedicated to protecting the nation and upholding the values of justice, transparency, and service.

He stresses that the government stands firmly with the Commissioner of Police in his resolve to remove those who compromise the integrity of the Force.

Naivalarua says that they remain steadfast in their fight against drugs and that their mission is to strengthen public confidence in law enforcement.

The investigations into the matter are continuing, and Naivalarua is calling on all Fijians to support the collective effort to rid the nation of this scourge.

