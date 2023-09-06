Officer faces charges for double line overtaking

[Source: CR]

An officer driving a police van was caught on dashcam overtaking on a double line in the Northern Division.

Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, has confirmed the officer has been investigated and will be charged for failing to obey road markings.

SSP Divuana emphasizes that police officers must strictly follow road rules, with the only exception being during emergencies.

Such behavior undermines road safety efforts, especially when the police are urging all road users to prioritize safety.

He encourages the public to report reckless driving behavior, assuring that police officers will face charges if they are found to be breaking road rules.