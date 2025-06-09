Off-season vegetable shortage drives prices up

[File Photo]

Rising vegetable prices across the country are being driven by off-season shortages, high demand, and increased production costs, according to Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna.

The Minister says that while processed foods often appear expensive due to packaging and processing costs, fresh vegetables are currently costing more because supply has dropped during the off-season.

“Vegetable prices are very much dependent on demand and supply. When demand is high and supply is low, prices will increase, and that cost is passed on to consumers.”

He explained that seasonal factors play a major role, particularly during periods such as Christmas and New Year, when agricultural productivity slows due to other commitments.

Tunabuna says that although some farms are using controlled environments and modern technologies to supply vegetables year-round, the high investment costs involved in these operations also contribute to higher market prices.

“Those who are producing in controlled environments have made significant investments, and because of high demand, vegetables at this time of the year normally come with a higher price.”

To help ease the burden on consumers, particularly those living in urban areas, the Minister is urging households to take up backyard gardening as a practical solution.

He confirmed that the Ministry of Agriculture has allocated resources to assist families interested in growing their own food, including support for shade houses to help overcome seasonal challenges.

The Minister says that expanding backyard farming and adopting climate-smart technologies will be key in reducing price hikes during off-season periods and improving food security for families.

