ODPP warns against online attacks on witnesses

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has raised alarm over the growing trend of irresponsible online commentary targeting witnesses in ongoing criminal cases.

Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva says such actions may amount to contempt of court and undermine the integrity of the judicial process.

She says sensational headlines, inflammatory content, and public attacks on witnesses, particularly on social media can create intimidation and fear, discouraging others from coming forward.

While acknowledging freedom of expression and media rights, Tikoisuva stressed these must be exercised responsibly, especially during active proceedings.

She reminded the public, journalists, and content creators of core principles, including the presumption of innocence and the need to safeguard witness integrity.

Tikoisuva says the criminal justice system must operate without external interference.

Meanwhile, ODPP staff have been instructed not to publicly comment on ongoing cases via social media.

