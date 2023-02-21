ODPP still reviewing investigation files

From left: The former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution is currently reviewing the investigation file of the former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

It also includes an investigation file against former Director CID Mesake Waqa.

The ODPP says once a police docket is received, a DPP officer is assigned the file and has 21 days to complete a legal analysis, which is then submitted to his or her manager for review.

It says the manager then has a further seven days to review the legal opinion and make recommendations to the DPP, who then makes a decision on what charges, if any, are to be laid.

Alternatively, the police docket may be returned to the police for further investigation before being resubmitted to the DPP for a final decision.