ODPP sanctions charges against former SoE

The Office of the Director Public Prosecutions has sanctioned the charges against the former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged that Saneem asked and obtained a corrupt benefit for himself without lawful authority whilst he was employed as the Supervisor of Elections.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa says Saneem was further questioned this afternoon at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak, Suva.

ACP Waqa says upon completion of the questioning phase, Saneem was officially charged with one count of receiving a corrupt benefit .

It is alleged that between the 1st day of June 2022 and 31st day of July 2022, at Suva in the Central Division, whilst being employed as a public official as the Supervisor of Elections of the Republic of Fiji, without lawful authority and reasonable excuse, asked for, and obtained a benefit for himself, that is, the approval and payment of deductible tax relief of more than $50,000 on his back pay from a senior Government official.

It is further alleged that the receipt, or expectation of the receipt, of the benefit would influence the accused in the exercise of his official duties as the then Supervisor of Elections.

Saneem remains in police custody at the Totogo Police Station, and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court on Monday.