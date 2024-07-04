Oceania Hospitals focus on enhancing services

Oceania Hospital [File Photo]

Oceania Hospitals Pte Limited is intensifying efforts to expand its team of specialist clinicians and other healthcare professionals.

Chief Executive Murgessan Pillay stresses the hospital’s commitment to boosting its healthcare services through modernized resources and standardized facilities.

Pillay says they are set to introduce localized treatments previously unavailable in the region, a move aimed at reducing the reliance on overseas medical services.

“We have a very high standard of theatre facility. We have just last year installed a high-end MRI. We have CT scans, state-of-the-art. Likewise, our laboratory services and other radiology equipment are all top-notch.”

Pillay highlights a pressing challenge to enhance service delivery and capacity.

“Now, that’s another major objective that we are trying to fulfil. Because a lot of our procedures or operations, etc., for the treatment that people need, they have to go overseas. And that’s also a huge drain on the country’s foreign exchange.”

This strategic push by Oceania Hospitals is poised to not only address current healthcare needs but also to lay a foundation for more resilient and self-sufficient medical services in the region.