Not all prices have increased: Patel

People shopping [File Photo]

The retailers in Suva’s Central Business District are coping well with the increase in the value-added tax from nine to 15 percent.

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says the prices have changed only on products on which the VAT has changed.

Patel says shoes and clothing were already subject to 15 percent VAT; therefore, there should not be any change in the prices of these items.

“Not all prices have gone up. Most of the items have 15 percent already, like clothes and fabrics. The customers shouldn’t expect all the prices to change. This is only a change on the product on which the VAT has gone up from nine to 15 percent.”

Patel says not all businesses have changed their prices, as some will absorb the extra six percent as well.

He says shops are still changing the price tags and has called on people to have patience and seek assistance from staff.