Normal bus operations for Labasa

Residents living around Labasa and nearby communities should expect normal bus operation in their area tomorrow morning.

This is to provide transportation to the Fiji Day National Celebration and other movements to town.

This has been confirmed by the Labasa Special Administrator, Samuela Ligairi, as part of the Fiji Day 54th National Celebration, while special buses will also be transporting people from Savusavu and Nabouwalu.

He says that the chief guests for the program will be the President of Fiji and Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, while other invited guests include dignitaries, ambassadors, ministers, the Permanent Secretaries, and government delegations.

“The march through town will start at 8am, and the arrival of the chief guest will be at 10am. So by then, everyone will be settled in with the full Fiji Day celebration by the military and navy.”

The commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima is urging the people of the North to come out in numbers and be part of the celebration while police operations will also be tight from tonight.

Members of the public are also advised to plan ahead for their movement and take extra precautionary measures during this busy period.

Meanwhile, the theme for the 54th Fiji Day celebration is “Heal and Hope.”