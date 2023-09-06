No pharmacy licenses under Musa’s name: FCCC

Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, as the licensing regulator for pharmacies in the country, confirms that there are no licenses held under the name of Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham confirmed this in a press conference, stating that there are no wholesale or retail licenses held under Musa’s name.

Abraham says it is important to allow competent bodies such as the Fiji Police Force and Fiji Financial Intelligence to investigate other issues involving Musa.

Musa was sentenced to four years by the Auckland District Court last month for his involvement in three separate drug importations into New Zealand in 2017.

“Should it yield that licenses issued by the pharmacy board were done in correctly or they were not done in accordance with the requirements of the Pharmacy professions act, once the investigation is completed, if that matter is referred to us we will the proceed to cancel the licenses as is our responsibility under the law.”

Following amendments to the Pharmacy Profession Act last year, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission was given the authority to approve pharmacy businesses and premises to ensure they conduct their operations within the ambit of the law.